Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar assesses flood situation in Kolhapur district

Amidst the flood situation in Kolhapur district, Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar has promptly turned his attention to the region. On Monday, he will conduct a comprehensive review of the flood-affected areas throughout the day. The expectation is that the guardian minister, along with the government, will take swift action to provide much-needed relief to the flood victims.

The Kolhapur district is witnessing heavy rainfall, causing a rise in the water levels of rivers and dams. In the early morning hours, the Panchganga river surpassed the warning level of 39 feet and continued to rise by another foot during the day, nearing the danger mark. Similarly, the Krishna river's water level has significantly increased, prompting authorities to issue flood alerts. With the monsoon session of the state legislature underway, Minister for School Education and Marathi Language, Deepak Kesarkar, is visiting the district, showing the government's vigilance towards the situation.