Gulabrao Patil involved in Rs 400 crore scam during Covid-19 crisis says, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil was involved in a scam of Rs 400 crore during the Covid-19 crisis.Raut said that as guardian minister of Jalgaon, Patil purchased overpriced equipment. “I have evidence of Gulabrao Patil’s corruption. As the guardian minister and president of the district planning committee during the Corona period, he purchased goods at a high price. These included oxygen ventilators. At that time, a ventilator worth Rs 2 lakhs was purchased for Rs 15 lakh. Importantly, Chimanrao Patil, a member of the same gang (the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena), also raised questions about this corruption worth around Rs 400 crore. However, this matter is being suppressed,” he said.

Gulabrao Patil hinted at more political drama in the near future. In his latest statement, Patil reportedly claimed that in the coming 2-3 days something big will happen and that Ajit Pawar has made up his mind to leave the NCP.Earlier this week, there were reports of Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion, claiming that he is planning to join the BJP with more than 40 MLAs who have given their signatures supporting his decision. However, Pawar denied the reports in a press conference and said that they have not taken any signature of NCP MLAs as they are all with the party. He added that fake news is an attempt to mislead the people and divert the core issues in the state.