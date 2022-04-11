Gunaratna Sadavarte took Rs 1.80 crore from agitating ST workers

It has come to light that Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte has collected Rs 1.80 crore from ST protesters. For the last five months, ST communicators have been stationed at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for various demands. During this period, Gunaratna Sadavarte collected Rs. 1.80 crore from each ST employee at the rate of Rs. 530. All the money was deposited with Gunratna Sadavarte, said public prosecutor Pradip Gharat. Prosecutors also demanded that the money be investigated.

Gunratna Sadavarte was produced in Girgaum court on Monday after his two-day remand expired. During the hearing, prosecutors made a number of important statements. In it, prosecutor tried to underline the point that Gunratna Sadavarte took Rs 1.80 crore from ST protesters. However, Sadavarte's lawyer Girish Kulkarni objected to this. Has any of the ST agitators from whom Sadavarte has taken Rs 530 lodged a complaint? Girish Kulkarni then asked what is the purpose of presenting this issue in the court.

Earlier, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar had also targeted Sadavarte on the same issue. Gunaratna Sadavarte was not fighting the case of ST employees for free. Rohit Pawar had said that Sadavarte had received crores of rupees for this.