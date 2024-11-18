Gunman Opens Fire at Independent Candidate Sheikh Ahmed’s Residence In Jalgaon

An unidentified gunman fired three rounds at the residence of independent candidate Sheikh Ahmed Hussain Gulam Hussain in Jalgaon’s Shera Naka area early this morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailant. A case has been registered at MIDC police station under the Arms Act, and an investigation is underway.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT), which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

