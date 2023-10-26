Gunratna Sadavarte vehicle vandalised after advocate slams Jarange's hunger strike

Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte's cars were vandalized in Mumbai on Thursday early in the morning. The incident took place near his residence in Parel locality. Local police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident.The act of vandalisation was carried out by youth activists of the Maratha Kranti Morcha. Slogans of Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha were also raised by the youth of Maratha Kranti Morcha during vandalisation. Bhoiwada police has detained Mangesh Sable, sarpanch of Paiga village of Gevrai taluka of Beed district in the matter.

Sadavarte had recently criticised Manoj Jarange Patil who was on hunger strike for the Maratha reservation. Hours after his cars were vandalised Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte addressed the media gathered near his residence. He stated that he will fight for the rights of the students of open category despite the fact that he might be killed while doing so.

While speaking to the media, Sadavarte said "As long as there is blood in my veins, I will fight for the rights of students of the open category. I will not let the country disintegrate over caste. We say 'Jai Sri Ram', we say 'Vande Mataram'...My vehicles were vandalised today. I might be killed. But I won't step back. I won't be scared."