Gunshots Fired Outside Maharashtra Minister Tanaji Sawant's Nephew's House in Dharashiv; Police Launch Investigation

Late Thursday night, two unidentified individuals fired shots into the air in front of Dhananjay Sawant's house in Sonari. Sawant, the nephew of Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and a key figure in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, has been in the spotlight due to ongoing disputes in his Paranda constituency.

The incident occurred around 12:37 AM on Friday near the Bhairavnath Sugar Factory. Security guards reported the shooting, prompting an immediate response from Additional Superintendent of Police Gauhar Hasan and local Paranda police, who are now investigating the case.

The shooting has stirred significant concern, particularly as Chief Minister Shinde is scheduled to address a rally in Paranda, just 12 kilometers away, on Saturday. Dhananjay Sawant is overseeing the arrangements for this important event, making the timing of the shooting particularly alarming.