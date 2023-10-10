Gutka worth Rs 18.9 lakh seized from tempo in Thane



In the Thane region of Maharashtra, police discovered a tempo carrying prohibited gutka worth Rs 18.9 lakh hidden behind bags of cattle fodder. The tempo was spotted passing through Mankoli bridge at around 2 pm on Monday, Narpoli police station’s assistant police inspector V B Bade said.

When the police stopped the tempo on suspicion and checked it, they found gutka stock of different brands hidden beneath bags of cattle feed in the vehicle, he said. The cattle feed worth Rs 53,600 was also seized and the vehicle impounded, the official said.

A case was registered against three occupants of the tempo, including its driver, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the FDA regulations, he said. The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.