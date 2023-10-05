Half of 40-day deadline set before Maha govt for Maratha quota implementation is over: Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota protest leader Manoj Jarange pointed out to the Maharashtra government that of the 40-day deadline he set before the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation for the implementation of reservation to the Maratha community, half the period was over.

Jarange staged a hunger strike in Jalna district of the state to advocate for Maratha community reservation. On the 17th day of his fast, which he began, he concluded his hunger strike on September 14 following a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who assured him that his demand would be addressed.

The struggle for Maratha reservation is in its final stage. Therefore, we should remain united and should not allow ourselves to get divided, Jarange, who was addressing members of the Maratha community at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk here, said.

Jarange arrived here as part of his state-wide tour to interact with members of the Maratha community. We gave an ultimatum of 40 days to the government. Now, only 20 days are left, he said.