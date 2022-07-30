Hand grenade found in school in Sangli

A hand grenade has been found in a school in Jat taluka of Sangli district. Further investigation has been started in this matter. There is an atmosphere of concern in the village as a hand grenade was found in the school premises. Now the villagers along with the police have a question about how this hand grenade came here.

According to the police, the incident took place in Kudnoor village near Daflapur in Jat taluka of Sangli district. In a Marathi school here, while the children were playing with ball, they entered through the window and went to the room to fetch the ball. At that time they saw this hand grenade. After this, these children told the villagers about this. After getting to know this information, Deputy Sarpanch Gulab Pandey informed Police Patil Manjusha Manohar Kadam about this.

Immediately after Police Patil informed the Jat Police, the police team and the bomb squad from Sangli reached the spot.