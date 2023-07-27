"Hard work pays off, chance will come sooner or later": Praful Patel on Ajit Pawar CM buzz

In recent days, there have been discussions about the possibility of Ajit Pawar becoming the Chief Minister. However, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has somewhat put an end to those discussions. Praful Patel has also clarified his stance on whether Ajit Pawar will take up the position of Chief Minister.

Praful Patel said that our party has recently joined the NDA. Therefore, we are all determined to work with full force to secure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's GDP has come in at the fifth position from the tenth in the past ten years. We have the belief that we can come in at the third position in the coming five years. For this, the need of the hour is a stable, good, and progressive government.

Regarding the speculation about Ajit Pawar becoming the chief minister, Patel said, "The seat is not vacant today. So why discuss? Ajit Pawar is undoubtedly a powerful and popular leader in Maharashtra. He has been leading our party in Maharashtra for many years, not just today. There is nothing new. At some point, a person who works hard gets a chance, whether it's today or tomorrow," he added.