Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Celebrate BJP's Historic Win In Mumbai Party Office (Watch Video)

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, joined party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai to celebrate the party's performance in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections. The event took place amidst a festive atmosphere as party supporters expressed their enthusiasm over the results. As of 4:41 PM, the BJP has secured victories in 29 out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana and is leading in an additional 20 seats, indicating a strong performance in the state. This outcome marks a significant achievement for the BJP as it aims to strengthen its foothold in the region.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis joins party workers celebrating the party's performance in the Haryana elections, at the party office in Mumbai.



Out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, BJP has won 29 and is leading on another 20 seats as of 4.41 pm. pic.twitter.com/MCfGq1DOHL — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

The 90 seats in Haryana voted in one phase on October 5 recording a turnout of about 68 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Haryana Assembly elections. The saffron party now aims for a hat-trick of electoral victories in the 2024 elections. With the BJP consolidating its lead in the Haryana Assembly election results, the focus has now shifted to the next phase: government formation. Union Minister JP Nadda has called Nayab Singh Saini to congratulate him.

Notably, the BJP had announced Saini as its chief ministerial candidate before the start of the campaign. Meanwhile, a key meeting is underway at Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence. On the other hand, the Congress has approached the Election Commission of India over alleged discrepancies in the uploading of counting data.