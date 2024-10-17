Haryana Poll Results Will Not Impact Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Says NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar stated on Thursday that the outcomes of the Haryana elections, in which the BJP secured victory over the Congress, will not impact the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections next month. He said that the results from the Jammu and Kashmir polls hold greater significance for the country, as the union territory receives more global attention.

Speaking to reporters in Karad, Satara district, Pawar remarked that the unveiling of the new Lady of Justice statue by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud represents a new direction, as no one had previously considered making such changes.

"We are studying Haryana, but at the same time look at the results of Jammu and Kashmir (polls). I do not think that it (Haryana results) will have any bearing on the state's (Maharashtra's) elections. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the world community gives more attention to it and the results of Jammu and Kashmir are more important for the country," he said.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled for November 20, with results set to be announced on November 23.

