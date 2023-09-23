Have never spoken anything against Ajit Dada, says Supriya Sule

Nationlist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule said on Saturday that she has never spoken anything against her politically estranged cousin Ajit Pawar.

Sule, who serves as the representative of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, was in Pune to pay a visit to Ganesh idols as part of the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. In a significant development for the NCP, a group of party leaders led by Ajit Pawar defected in July and joined the government under Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. However, Supriya Sule has continued to remain loyal to her father and the party's founder, Sharad Pawar.

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance to the elephant-headed deity at the Kasba Ganpati pandal, she said, I never ask anything to God, I only thank them. This year, the state has received less rain, so I prayed to God for Maharashtra to receive good showers. Asked about her recent speech referring to bhai (brother) in Parliament, Sule said, Ajit Dada is my elder brother and I have never spoken anything against him. Whatever I said in Parliament is not against any person but against the statements made by honourable PM Modiji and Amit Shah.

Speaking in Parliament on the women's reservation bill, Sule had said, Har ghar mein aise bhai nahi hote hain jo behan ka kalyan dekhte hain (not every house has a brother that likes to see the well-being of the sister). She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised her party for the last 10 years but now he doesn’t say that NCP is a Naturally Corrupt Party.

The BJP always conducted revenge politics. If allegations made against us are true, let there be an inquiry (against us). Also, if the allegations turn out to be false, BJP should apologise to us, he said.