HC Grants Relief: Non-Bailable Warrant Against BJP Legislator Nitesh Rane Stayed

The Bombay High Court (HC) has intervened to halt the enforcement of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against BJP legislator Nitesh Rane by a city magistrate's court in response to an alleged defamation case filed by Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The warrant was issued after Rane failed to appear in court despite being summoned. The defamation complaint revolves around remarks made by Rane against Raut.

Rane's legal representative, Milan Desai, clarified that Rane chose not to appear before the magistrate's court as doing so would impact his ongoing criminal revision application before the Mumbai sessions court.Initially, Rane faced a bailable warrant in November 2023, which was later revoked in December, granting him exemption from appearing. However, when he failed to appear again on January 30, Raut's legal team sought an NBW to ensure his presence.

Challenging the NBW, Rane argued in the Bombay High Court that attending the magistrate's court would jeopardize his statutory recourse and right to appeal. He criticized the magistrate for issuing the NBW without sufficient justification on the third scheduled appearance date.Rane allegedly made contentious remarks in May last year, suggesting that Raut would defect to the NCP by June 10, 2023. Both Shiv Sena and NCP swiftly dismissed Rane's claim.In response to Rane's petition, the Bombay High Court stayed the execution of the NBW and instructed Rane to appear before the magistrate's court on February 26. Further hearings are scheduled for February 27 to address Rane's plea for the NBW's cancellation.