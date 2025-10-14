"He gives statements like these just for publicity": CM Fadnavis Slams Priyank Kharge Over RSS Ban Call

After Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government premises a new political row erupted. Letter says Rural Development and IT Minister alleged that the RSS was spreading divisive ideas among children and youth by conducting shakhas and gatherings in government schools, playgrounds, and temples. He urged the Chief Minister to ban the programmes, deeming them unconstitutional and divisive. Responding to these Maharashtra CM stated, "He gives statements like these just for publicity. Indira Gandhi also tried the same and had to lose power."

His remarks came after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution". He criticised the RSS, saying, "'Hindu khatre me hai, bacha zyaada paida karo,' yet its members remain bachelors. Why can't they marry and practice what they preach?"

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "I have requested the CM that RSS activities should not be allowed in government schools and colleges... RSS's activities brainwash young minds, which is not helping the nation or society. I've written to the CM to not allow RSS activities or their 'Baithaks', even in archaeological temples or state-owned temples. Let them do it in private homes... We have no problem with that but you can't use government grounds for their mass brainwashing... If this philosophy were so good, why aren't the BJP leaders' children involved in it? How many BJP leaders' children have taken Trishul Diksha? How many BJP leaders' children are Gaurakshaks and Dharam Rakshaks? How many BJP leaders' children come out in the open during any communal disturbance? RSS philosophy is only for the poor."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Chief Secretary to review the action taken by the Tamil Nadu government on banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from conducting its activities in government spaces. His statement comes after Minister Priyank Kharge wrote a letter urging a similar restriction in Karnataka, citing the precedent set by Tamil Nadu. "The RSS organisation is using government spaces for its activities. Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter stating that since it has been banned in Tamil Nadu, it should be banned here as well. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to consider and review the action taken by Tamil Nadu regarding the ban on RSS activities in government spaces," Siddaramaiah said to reporter