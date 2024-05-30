'He has Apologised...': Chhagan Bhujbal Defends Jitendra Awhad After Controversy Over Tearing Ambedkar's Photo

To introduce students to Indian values, the Maharashtra government is planning to incorporate verses from the Manusmriti into the school curriculum. This move has provoked a strong reaction from Jitendra Awhad, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction). Awhad went to Mahad and burned a copy of the Manusmriti near the Chavdar Tale, a lake where Dr. Ambedkar and his followers marched and drank water to assert their right to equality and equal access to public resources.

Controversy erupted when Jitendra Awhad allegedly tore a photo of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar during the protest. Following this, the ruling BJP became highly aggressive, staging protests against Awhad across the state and condemning his actions.

In response, Chhagan Bhujbal, a leader and minister from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), defended Awhad, stating that he had apologized for his actions. Bhujbal remarked, "Jitendra Awhad went to Mahad with good intentions. He accidentally tore the photo. He has apologized. I think we should understand his intentions. Criticizing him just because he is from the opposition makes no sense. The focus should be on preventing the incorporation of Manusmriti into education, not just on Awhad."

He further urged, "I request everyone, including the Bahujan community, Dalits, OBCs, Marathas, Brahmins, and all women, as well as those opposing Manusmriti, to focus on preventing its inclusion in the school curriculum. Otherwise, attention will be diverted to irrelevant issues."

Awhad, in response, thanked Bhujbal and said, "Hon. Bhujbal saheb, I committed a mistake unintentionally and publicly apologized for it yesterday. Today, you brought forward the idea that we must oppose Manusmriti. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. When asked who would stand with me from other parties, I quickly named Hon. Chhagan Bhujbalsaheb! I know your love for the Bahujan community and your role. I will forever be grateful for the way you stood behind me. We should all fight our battle against Manusmriti together."

Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad continues to oppose the inclusion of Manusmriti verses in the school curriculum. To protest the state government's decision, he went directly to Mahad and staged a demonstration. At the Chavdar Tank in Mahad, he drank water from the tank and burned the Manusmriti. During the protest, the BJP claimed that Awhad tore a photo of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Following this accusation, Awhad publicly apologized, stating it was an accident. However, the BJP continues to highlight this issue.