"He is an experienced leader": Eknath Shinde on Sharad Pawar's MVA alliance for 2024 elections

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde reacted on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's statement on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) said he is an experienced leader, his comments are important. Now, anyone can think and understand what they want.

Sharad Pawar announced on Sunday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will participate in the 2024 elections together. This statement has led to a debate in political circles, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and State Congress President Nana Patole commenting on the matter.

At an event in Amravati, Sharad Pawar was asked about the possibility of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) contesting the 2024 elections together. In response, he said that it's too early to say whether they will fight together or not. While the desire is there, it's not enough, and he can't make any promises at this point.

Today, we are a part of MVA, and we are willing to work together. But the desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not, has not been discussed yet. So how can I tell you about this?, said Pawar.