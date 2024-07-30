'He Used To Go To Delhi Disguised As Maulana': Sanjay Raut's Stinging Attack Against CM Shinde Amid Dharmaveer 2 Promotions

Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut has made a significant statement regarding Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Raut alleged that Shinde, disguised as a Maulana, used to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Raut stated, "According to my information, whenever Eknath Shinde traveled to Delhi from a different airport, he went disguised as a Maulana. He has a beard, but he also changed his name and traveled in the attire of a Maulana. He looks the part," Raut added with a jibe.

Raut further remarked, "Eknath Shinde produced the film 'Dharmaveer' and claims to be a disciple of Anand Dighe, yet he frequently visited Delhi in the guise of a Maulana, meeting Amit Shah under a different name. Ajit Pawar also travels to Delhi in disguise and faces no hindrance at either airport. This implies they possess fake identification documents like PAN cards, passports, and Aadhaar cards," Raut alleged.

He emphasized, "Without proper identification, one cannot pass through airport security. Therefore, this matter needs to be taken seriously from a national security perspective and thoroughly investigated. Their boarding cards and IDs used during travel should be seized, and Ajit Pawar and others should face charges. An inquiry under the National Security Act is essential, as they have inspired terrorists and extremists." Raut also stated, "The issue isn't just about Ajit Pawar or Amit Shah. It’s about why China intruded into our country and why terrorists infiltrate Kashmir. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have shown them the way," he concluded.