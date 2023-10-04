Health system has collapsed: Supriya Sule slams Shinde govt after 25 patients die at Nagpur hospital

In an shocking turn of events, following the tragic incident at Nanded Hospital, it has come to light that 25 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours at both Nagpur Medical College and Indira Gandhi Government College.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule highlighted the new deaths in a X post and said, 'Fear does not end here' and the government does not accept the resignation of its irresponsible ministers. After Thane, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, now 25 patients also died in Nagpur. Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister have time to visit Delhi, but no time to visit these hospitals. Because according to them, the lives of the people of Maharashtra have become cheap. There is a shortage of medicines. The health system has collapsed and this government is sleeping.

In the tragic incidents, a total of 31 patients, including 12 infants, passed away within a span of 48 hours at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2. Additionally, at least 18 deaths, including two pre-term infants, were recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within a 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.