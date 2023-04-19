Heatwave alert issued in parts of Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, people advised to stay indoors

Recently, 13 individuals passed away due to heat stroke during an event held in Mumbai. Additionally, temperatures have risen throughout the state. As a precaution, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert as some regions in Maharashtra, such as Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, are experiencing heat wave-like conditions. It is advised that people avoid going outside until the temperatures become cooler.

The districts of Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune, Solapur, Dharshiv, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, Dhule, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, and Gondia have recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. People are advised not to leave their homes and avoid strenuous activities until the heat decreases.