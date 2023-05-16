Heatwave Alert: Maharashtra braces for soaring temperatures

The temperature in the state has been witnessing a steady change in the last few days. After unseasonal rains, some parts of the state have recorded heat temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius again. Though the temperature in Maharashtra is normal today, the heat is likely to increase further from tomorrow i.e. May 17, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert about this.

The influence of Cyclone Mocha is evident not only nationwide but also in Maharashtra. While the unexpected rainfall has temporarily ceased in recent days, the temperature is on the rise. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of impending heat wave conditions in the state starting from May 17.

On Sunday, Cyclone Mocha struck the north-western coastline of Myanmar, causing disruptions to the monsoon season. As a result, the arrival of the monsoon is expected to be delayed. Moreover, an escalation in heat is anticipated in the regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada starting from May 15. A heat wave advisory has been issued for two districts, and certain areas in the state have once again observed temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a statewide heat wave warning. As per an official from the IMD's regional meteorological department, several regions in Maharashtra are expected to experience a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in temperature starting from Wednesday, May 17. It is advised that citizens take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heat. During this period, it is recommended to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the afternoon and use an umbrella or scarf while venturing outside.