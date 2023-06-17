Heatwave alert: Vidarbha region to sizzle for next 48 hours

While the arrival of the monsoon has been delayed across the state, the temperature has been consistently fluctuating. Many regions of the state are currently experiencing heat wave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heatwave conditions, particularly in Vidarbha, over the next 48 hours. An orange heat alert has been issued by the department.

Despite the passage of the first half of June, the monsoon is still inactive across the entire state, delaying its arrival. The temperature remains consistently high, with readings exceeding the normal range by five to seven degrees. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the districts of Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Akola, Washim, and Amravati in Vidarbha for the next 48 hours.

As the second week of June usually brings pre-monsoon showers and a cooling effect, the temperature tends to decrease. However, this year, the temperature is higher than usual due to insufficient rainfall. Consequently, the Vidarbha region will experience increased heat in the upcoming two days. The Meteorological Department has issued an advisory urging people to exercise extra caution during this period.

The monsoon has been impacted by cyclone 'Biparjoy', causing a delay and disruption in agricultural activities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the monsoon will regain its strength throughout the state from June 23 onwards. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has advised farmers to refrain from sowing until they receive 50 to 60 per cent of the expected rainfall. As a result, farmers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of rain.