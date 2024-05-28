Heatwave in Vidarbha: Bramhapuri Records Highest Temperature at 47.1 Degree Celsius, Yellow Alert Issued for Next Two Days

Heatwave conditions have been reported in parts of Maharashtra and Vidarbha, and the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, until May 30.

The Deputy Director General of Nagpur RMC, M.L. Sahu, said that the heatwave conditions have prevailed at several locations in Vidarbha over the last 24 hours. Nagpur also faced extreme heat, reaching 45.6 degree Celsius, the highest temperature in May in the last 10 years.

Nagpur Records Highest Temperature in May in the Last 10 Years

At 47.1 degree Celsius, Bramhapuri recorded the highest temperature

According to the Nagpur weather prediction department, today's orange alert has been issued for cities like Akola, Amravati, and Yavatmal, where temperatures have been recorded at around degrees Celsius. Dry weather and persistent heatwave conditions are forecasted for Vidarbha over the next five days.

Vidarbha Will Experience Dry Weather for the Next 5 Days

#WATCH | Several parts of India continue to experience heatwave conditions as temperatures continue to remain high.



Visuals from Nagpur in Maharashtra. As per Regional Meteorological Centre, Vidarbha will experience dry weather for the next 5 days and a few cities will… pic.twitter.com/lqKeJpyl25 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

"Yellow alert has been announced for the next two days, as the temperature will drop slightly. Vidarbha will experience dry weather for the next 5 days, and a few cities will experience temperatures around 45 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions will persist," Sahu said while speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday.