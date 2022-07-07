Heavy rain hits 54 villages in Arvi Teshil, affects 265 families and damage 35 house

In Arvi taluka, 54 villages in six districts have been hit by continuous rains for ten hours and 265 affected families have been affected. Of these, 110 houses have been completely damaged due to water logging, clothes, food and other necessities, while 35 houses have collapsed and eight cows and buffaloes have been damaged. Tehsildar Vidyasagar Chavan informed that 996 hectare crop was damaged.

Tehsildar Vidyasagar Chavan, Deputy Tehsildar Vinayak Magar and Revenue Department inspected the Arvi area on Tuesday. In Arvi area, 14 villages were affected by the rains and the number of affected families is six. Eight houses and a cowshed were damaged by the rains, which affected agriculture in 329 hectares. In Vathoda circle, 94 families from 20 villages have been affected. Ten houses and seven cowsheds have fallen due to heavy rains and 430 hectares of crops have been damaged. In Wathoda area, 45 families from three villages have been affected by the rains, while four houses have been partially damaged and 40 hectares of agriculture has been damaged.

In Virul area, four villages have been affected by the rains and 110 families have been affected. Three houses were partially damaged and crops in 115 hectares were damaged. In Rohna circle, heavy rains hit 12 villages, affected nine families and partially damaged nine houses. Crops in 82 hectares have deteriorated. A house in Kharanga Circle is affected by a house. One house is partially damaged. But there is no loss of agricultural crops.

A direct inspection of the damaged farm and house is underway by the revenue department and a final report will be submitted to the seniors for help once the survey is completed. The overall natural calamity has caused great damage in Arvi taluka and many have lost their livelihood.