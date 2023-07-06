Heavy rain likely today in Mumbai, predicts IMD

After the “orange” alert issued by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (July 5) was downgraded to a “yellow” alert, an “orange” alert was again issued for Thursday (July 6), signifying heavy to heavy rainfall. The Wednesday alert was downgraded as the cyclonic circulation over the south of Gujarat weakened.

In the 24 hours till 8:30am on Wednesday, Colaba recorded 33mm of rain and Santacruz 90mm. With less rainfall in the catchment areas of the seven lakes, the lake levels increased from 17.66% on Tuesday 6am to 17.99% on Wednesday 6am.“On July 6, 7 and 8, there may be heavy rain in the triple digits, with the maximum occurring on July 7,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet Weather said. A cyclonic circulation travelling towards the north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan regions and an offshore trough along the West Coast will be contributors. “Thereafter, the intensity of rainfall may decrease again. Moderate rains will continue.”