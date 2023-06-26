Heavy rain triggers minor landslides in Parshuram Ghat, traffic unaffected

Chiplun taluka has experienced heavy rainfall for the past two days, resulting in a series of ongoing minor landslides in Parashuram Ghat. The construction of the single-direction road in the ghat has been successfully finished, allowing traffic to flow on this newly completed route. As early as two days ago, a few instances of stones obstructing the road within the ghat were observed.

The four-laning project of Parshuram Ghat had been on hold for the past three years. However, this year, just before the onset of the monsoon, the hill-cutting work in the ghat was finally completed, and the process of concretizing a single lane was finished. As the first monsoon after most of the four-laning work was done, concerns about landslides arose. Over the course of two consecutive days of rainfall, two minor landslides occurred. On Saturday, some stones from the hills fell onto the road in the Mahad area of Parshuram Ghat. Fortunately, the incident did not disrupt the flow of traffic.

After the hill cutting, traffic has been allowed to continue on a single lane along the landslide-prone side, considering the risk of stones and soil falling. The villagers had requested the construction of a protective wall to safeguard the houses located atop the hill, but it has not commenced yet. The threat of landslides persists due to the incomplete work on the retaining wall in the Mahad area. As a result, close monitoring of all movements within Parshuram Ghat is being carried out.