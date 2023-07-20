Heavy rainfall boosts Maharashtra dam levels to 37%; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division at lowest 25%"

Due to the substantial and continuous rainfall in the state during the past three days, there has been a notable surge in the water levels of the dams. Notably, major dams like Koyna, Warna, and Tulshi have successfully accumulated satisfactory water reserves.

As of Thursday morning, the total water storage in the state has reached 21,885 million cubic meters, which is approximately 37 per cent of its capacity. Out of this, there are around 14,877 million cubic meters of live water available. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has the lowest water storage, standing at only 25 per cent, while the Konkan division has the highest storage at 61 per cent.

For the past three days, all regions of the state have experienced heavy rainfall, particularly in the Ghat area. The catchment region of the Koyna dam, renowned as the largest in the state, has received an impressive 1,560 mm of rainfall, with an additional 253 mm recorded until 8.30 am on Thursday. Consequently, the dam's water storage has reached a substantial 36.37 TMC. Another noteworthy development is the overflow of the Tulshi dam, which serves as a vital water source for Mumbai. As a consequence, many dams across the state are now witnessing a notable surge in water storage.