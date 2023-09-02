Heavy rainfall brings relief to Pune after extended dry spell

After a prolonged dry spell, much-needed relief arrived in Pune with heavy rainfall gracing most parts of the city on Saturday morning. The sudden downpour, occurring within a short timeframe, covered extensive areas in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and the rural regions.

Official reports indicate that the localities of Bibvewadi, Kohrud, Peth, NIBM, Shivajinagar, and Hadapsar within the city experienced substantial rainfall. Furthermore, areas like Moshi in Pimpri Chinchwad and Maval Taluka in Pune's rural areas also reported heavy rain.

The IMD officials anticipate that this recent rainfall signifies a partial revival of rain activity, expected to persist over the next couple of days. According to reports, Shivajinagar recorded 19 mm of rain until 9:05 am, Chinchwad received 83.5 mm, Magarpatta recorded 54 mm, Lohegaon reported 31.8 mm, and Pashan measured 12.2 mm of rainfall.