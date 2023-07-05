Heavy rainfall expected in Marathwada and Vidarbha in next four days, check details here

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions in the state are still awaiting much-needed rainfall. As a result, farmers in these areas are anxiously looking up to the sky, hoping for rain to arrive. Except for Mumbai, Konkan, and some areas in Central Maharashtra, the rest of the state is yet to experience substantial rainfall.

The current monsoon conditions along the coastline spanning from Gujarat to Kerala have created favorable atmospheric conditions for rainfall in the state. Consequently, there is a possibility of experiencing heavy rainfall on Wednesday, as indicated by the weather forecast.

As per the weather forecast, Mumbai and Thane are expected to encounter heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Likewise, regions including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are anticipated to receive intense and continuous rainfall. Mumbai experienced a brief pause in rainfall for two days, but on Tuesday, it resumed with considerable strength. Dadar, Lower Parel, and Parel witnessed heavy downpours. Over the next 72 hours, the rain intensity may further escalate, as indicated by the weather authorities.

4Jul:IMD GFS indicate;likly of hevy-very hevy RF ovr westcoast on 5,6Jul,with RF intensity moving to N Konkan on 6th. Int of Mah me RF

IMD GFS नुसार 5,6 जुलै,पश्चिम किनारपट्टीवर मुसळधार-अतिमुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता.6 ला तीव्रता उत्तर कोकणात सरकणार.राज्याच्या अातल्या भागात मध्यम पाऊस

According to the weather forecast, the next four days are expected to bring heavy rainfall to several districts in Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Parbhani, and Hingoli. Additionally, intense rainfall is predicted in Vidarbha's Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, and Chandrapur districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pune, Nashik, Palghar, and Satara districts. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for most areas in Konkan’s Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.