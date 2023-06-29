Heavy rainfall triggers consecutive landslides, disrupts traffic at Ambenali ghat

A landslide occurred for the second consecutive day at Ambenali ghat on the Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur road as a result of heavy rainfall in the Mahabaleshwar taluka. This had an impact on the flow of traffic. However, the Public Works Department promptly cleared the landslide and restored normal traffic within two hours.

The Mahabaleshwar taluka, including Mahabaleshwar itself, has been experiencing continuous rainfall in recent days, causing disruptions to daily routines. Navigating through Ambenali ghat in Mahabaleshwar has become extremely challenging for drivers during the rainy season. The road is surrounded by dense forests and visibility is reduced due to heavy fog. Motorists are constantly concerned about the possibility of falling rocks at treacherous bends, adding to their anxiety caused by the persistent rain.

On Tuesday night, a landslide took place within the boundaries of Raigad district, leading to disruptions in traffic flow. As a result, traffic was redirected through Tamhini Ghat. However, on Wednesday, traffic resumed after the initial landslide was cleared. Unfortunately, another landslide occurred in the same ghat, causing a two-hour suspension of traffic. Eventually, around 7 am, the construction department utilized a machine to remove the debris and restore traffic. It was only after this clearance that traffic could resume its normal course.