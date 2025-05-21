Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds Disrupt Life Across Mumbai and Konkan Region, Transport Affected

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in several areas of Mumbai, including Borivali, Jogeshwari, Dahisar, Kandivali, Vikhroli, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Worli, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Byculla, and surrounding localities. In the western suburbs, low-lying areas in Dahisar experienced minor waterlogging. The Andheri subway was closed to traffic, and water accumulation along the roadside slowed down vehicular movement. Water entered the vegetable market in Gandhi Nagar, Kandivali. In the eastern suburbs, traffic slowed significantly along the Lal Bahadur Shastri Road. Commuters on BEST buses also faced inconveniences. Meanwhile, three incidents of tree falls were reported in Navi Mumbai.

In Thane, rain began around 4 PM but intensified after 6 PM. The torrential downpour battered Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Badlapur, and nearby rural areas. Tree falls in Navi Mumbai further disrupted daily life. Major traffic snarls were reported on the Thane-Belapur and Sion-Panvel highways. In Raigad district, heavy rainfall hit Alibag and Murud talukas, causing power outages in several areas.

Konkan Railway Hit Hard

The Konkan Railway was severely affected due to heavy rains, particularly in the Ratnagiri region. On Tuesday evening, a landslide occurred between Veravali and Vilavade stations, disrupting train services. Several trains, including the Jan Shatabdi and Tejas Express, were halted en route. Efforts to clear the debris were underway on a war footing.

Forecast, Alerts, and Warnings

The India Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea near Maharashtra and Goa starting May 21. This system is expected to intensify and move northward by May 24. Although there is no direct threat to the state’s coastline, rough sea conditions are expected as a result. From May 22 to 24, sea conditions are likely to be rough off the coasts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Mumbai, and Palghar. Strong winds are expected over the deep sea areas.