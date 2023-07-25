Heavy rains cause chaos in Kolhapur district, 83 dams inundated, traffic disrupted

In the Kolhapur district, the river water levels continue to rise, despite a decrease in rainfall since Monday. The Radhanagari dam is currently 90 per cent full, raising concerns about the possibility of automatic gates opening at any time. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has initiated the evacuation of residents from villages situated along the riverbanks. An orange alert has been declared for the district, extending for four more days, as the Panchganga river level reaches 40.2 feet. Additionally, 83 dams have been submerged, causing disruptions to traffic in the affected areas.

Following the resumption of rain on Sunday night and Monday morning, the day remained relatively quiet. However, heavy rains in the dam area have led to a rapid increase in water stock. Currently, the Radhanagari dam is at 90 percent capacity and is releasing 1,400 cubic feet of water for power generation. Additionally, other small dams, including 'Warna', are also discharging water, causing rivers to swell. As a precautionary measure, residents living near the rivers have been evacuated. The situation has led to the inundation of 83 dams, resulting in disruptions to traffic. Although alternate routes are facilitating traffic flow, some villages have become isolated due to floodwaters, causing severe disruptions to daily life in those areas.