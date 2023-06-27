Heavy rains cause landslide on Thane road, no casualties reported

Continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours has resulted in widespread waterlogging in several areas. Additionally, heavy rains caused a landslide on the hill adjacent to the Mumbra bypass road, leading to the collapse of the road towards Thane late on Monday night. Consequently, traffic movement in that direction was significantly affected for a period of time.

Upon receiving a report of a crack from the Thane City Traffic Branch's control room, the personnel from the Disaster Management Cell of the Mumbra Ward Committee and the fire brigade, accompanied by a pickup truck, a JCB, and a fire engine, swiftly arrived at the location. Utilizing the JCB, they efficiently cleared the crack from the road within a short span of time.

After the landslide was cleared, traffic on the route returned to normal without any disruptions. There were no casualties reported in the incident.