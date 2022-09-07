Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Thane along with lightning and thunderstorm

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city and adjoining Thane on Wednesday evening along with lightning and thunderstorm. The visibility also dipped due to rains. The IMD has issued yellows alert till September 11.

A cyclonic circulation and a low pressure area/depression is likely to come up over central parts of Bay of Bengal. “This weather feature will reach the east coast on September 8, with an east-west oriented trough extending across Maharashtra up to Mumbai,” Skymet said in a statement on Wednesday. Rainfall is likely to clear out by mid-month over Mumbai. On September 14 and 15, moderate showers are likely over Mumbai as the low-pressure belt is expected to shift towards Rajasthan by then, according to Skymet.