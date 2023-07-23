Heavy rains lash parts of Maharashtra, waterlogging reported in several areas

Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas on Sunday morning. Severe water-logging also occurred in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall which led to cars being half submerged in water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai as well for today.

Maharashtra Minister Shamburaj Desai on Saturday directed the police to step up night patrolling in Thane district during monsoon. Desai, who was reviewing the rainfall and flood situation in the district, said the police were the first point of contact for people during calamities and hence, all machineries should be at hand even at night.Collector Ashok Shingare, police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh, Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar, his Navi Mumbai counterpart Rajesh Narvekar and other senior officials and legislators attended the review meet.