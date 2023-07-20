Heavy rains wreak havoc in Maharashtra, 49 dead and 76 injured

Maharashtra has been witnessing relentless heavy rainfall for the past few days, and the situation is becoming increasingly critical. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts this week, putting authorities on high alert.

In response to the alarming weather conditions, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken precautionary measures by ordering the closure of schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts.

The monsoon's fury has already caused significant damage, with a reported death toll of 49 people and over 76 injured in various rain-related incidents since June, according to the state government's Disaster Management Department.

Citizens are urged to exercise caution and stay updated with official advisories to ensure their safety during this intense rainfall period.