Heavy Security at Durgadi Fort Kalyan as Thackeray and Shinde Factions Hold Parallel Ghantanaad Events on Eid Al Adha 2025

On the occasion of Bakrid, heavy police security was deployed at Durgadi Fort in Kalyan as both the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena organized parallel Ghantanaad programs — a symbolic bell-ringing movement that dates back 39 years, initiated by late Shiv Sena leader Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

With the legacy of Dighe deeply rooted in Kalyan-Dombivli’s political and cultural landscape, both factions aimed to assert their connection to his legacy through this annual tradition. The Ghantanaad event, typically marked by large gatherings and bell tolling at the historic Durgadi Fort, has often been seen as a show of strength and public support.

Given the potential for clashes or tension between rival groups, local authorities ensured tight security around the fort and surrounding areas. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order, with crowd control measures and surveillance put in place. The Durgadi fort has worship places for both Hindu and Muslims. On the day of Bakri Eid, Muslims in large numbers offers prayers at Idgah side portion hence on this day Hindu devotees are prohibited on Eid from entering Durga temple situated on front side of fort to avoid any problems.