Heavy to very heavy alert issued for coming 24 hrs: IMD Mumbai

The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains due to the formation of low pressure belt in the Konkan coast. Heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs and Konkan in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since this morning. Heavy rains lashed in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar. The monsoon is also expected to remain active across the state in the next four to five days.

The entire Konkan, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri have been warned of torrential to very heavy rains. An Orange Alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department in this area. The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center has also instructed the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to remain on alert. Rainfall is forecast from 64 mm to 200 mm in all places.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for the past few hours. Heavy rains are expected in various parts of Palghar district while some parts are still waiting for rains. Today, heavy rain is falling in some parts of Boisar, Dahanu taluka, while sparse rain is falling in Jawahar Mokhada area. Meanwhile, Vasai Virar and Mira Bhayander were lashed by torrential rains overnight on Wednesday. So it is starting to rain intermittently. Heavy rains lashed Vasai Virar this afternoon. Water has started accumulating in the low lying areas of Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar.