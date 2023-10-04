"Height of Dictatorship": Sanjay Raut reacts to ED raids on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, triggering a strong reaction from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Raut condemned the searches, describing them as the "height of dictatorship."

Sanjay Raut said that Sanjay Singh asked questions hence he has been expelled from Parliament. "Sanjay Singh is an MP and has been a fearless journalist. He asks questions and because of asking questions, he has been expelled from the Parliament. Raids are being conducted in his house," Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut further said, "Raids are conducted on us, it happens in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand but why are there no raids in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and others where they (BJP) are in power? If you want information, we will give you information about where the scams are taking place. The way the raids are going on at Sanjay Singh's house, I feel that this is the height of dictatorship."

The ED officials arrived at AAP leader Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence on Wednesday morning and began searches in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sanjay Raut further alleged that ED and CBI have become Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) weapons. "See, be it ED or CBI, it has become the weapon of BJP and by using that weapon, BJP is doing its politics. Preparing to use weapons in 2024. Whoever talks and writes against BJP government will go to jail," he added.

Sanjay Raut said, "Yesterday the Supreme Court said that if you arrest someone then they should give you the reason in writing as to why you are being arrested. ED is not doing this."

Launching a scathing attack against the BJP-led Maharashtra government, Raut alleged that the BJP has made the state "politically sick". "The entire state has been destroyed. Maharashtra has become a sick state, BJP has made Maharashtra politically sick and is busy with it. A very successful state has been turned into a sick and slave state," Sanjay Raut added.