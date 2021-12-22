Here's how Anupam Kher wished everyone on World Pheran Day

40 days of harsh winter period known as 'Chillai Kalan' in local language began from Tuesday in the Kashmir valley.

People celebrate the first day of 'Chillai Kalan' as 'World Pheran Day'. Marking the occasion, actor Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, took to Instagram and shared a picture of him wearing pheran -- a woollen gown worn during the winters in Kashmir.

"Here is me wearing a #Pheran ( Traditional Kashmiri outfit) on #WorldPheranDay.!! This pic is from my forthcoming film #TheKashmirFiles!! #PushkarNath," he wrote.

For the unversed, Kher is all set to come up with a film 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits.

