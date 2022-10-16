Here's what Devendra Fadnavis said when asked about Uniform Civil Code

Implementation of a UCC has been a key agenda of the BJP and has found a mention in the last two manifestos, the party’s regional leaders have been more vocal in championing this cause than its national leaders. One wonders whether the BJP is employing a bottom-up strategy to accomplish its long-standing ideological goal, by urging a few States to pass their respective UCCs so that it can use these for its national campaign for one.

Meanwhile, when asked about the opinion on the same, at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2022, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during his interaction with actor Nana Patekar was quite optimistic about the same."We have Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Goa. It is being introduced in Uttarakhand. Guidelines of the constitution state every state shall endeavour to enact a uniform civil law. We haven't been able to bring it yet. But we're confident it should be and it will be introduced," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. When Nana Patekar asked why we are not taking a decision on family planning the way the Kash-mir decision was taken, Fadnavis said,

Continuity further he said"We have to think about this issue in Indian way" Countries con-trolling population are facing different types of problems. It has to be forced somewhere. While doing this, one has to be aware that the population structure will not change or become one-sided. He said it was his personal opinion that a law should be brought for population control. Until society learns to differentiate between good and bad, the situation will not change. Only one who has a criminal record is elected. If a clean, good candidate is given ticket, his deposit is forfeited. The society will also have to change for this purpose, Fadnavis said.