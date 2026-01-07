Hidayat Patel Dies: Senior Congress Leader and Party’s State VP Passes Away After Fatal Attack In Akola

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress vice-president Hidayat Patel has died while undergoing treatment for his injuries after an attack in Akola on Tuesday night, January 6. Patel was attacked in Mohala village of Akot taluka.

According to information, a youth identified as Ubed Patel allegedly attacked Hidayat Patel due to a political and family dispute. After the incident, the accused fled the spot but was later caught by the residents of Panaj village at night. Despite treatment at a private hospital in Akola, Patel succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday (January 7).

Confirming the death news Congress worker and advocate Yashomati Thakur condoled the his demise said, "extremely heartbreaking."

"On Tuesday, Patel was subjected to a fatal attack amid political disputes. Following that, he was undergoing treatment in Akola. However, Patel passed away during the course of his treatment, " said Thakur in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to recover from this sorrow—this is my prayer. Heartfelt condolences," she wrote further.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, a BJP worker, Mateen Patel, was murdered in Mohala village over a political dispute. Ten people, including Hidayat Patel, were accused in that case. The accused Ubed Patel is the nephew of Mateen Patel.

Hidayat Patel had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 as a Congress candidate. At the time of his death, he was serving as the state vice-president of the Congress. His demise has sent shockwaves through political circles.

The attack occurred around 2 pm on Tuesday when Hidayat Patel was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Mohala village. Ubed Patel allegedly stabbed him in the stomach and neck. Patel, who was critically injured, was rushed to a private hospital in Akot. Doctors had described his condition as serious. He later died during treatment.

Who Was Hidayat Patel?

Hidayat Patel was the Vice-President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress and a prominent Muslim leader of the Congress in Akola district. He fought Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 on the Congress ticket. Finished second in the 2014 polls and third in 2019.

Patel was the director of District Cooperative Bank for 25 years. Currently, he is the president of the Akot Taluka Cooperative Purchase and Sale Union. Former chairman of the Akot Market Committee for 35 years and currently a director.