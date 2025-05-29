High-Speed Crash by Minor in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Triggers Vehicle Explosion; Two Injured as Accused Flees

In a dramatic case of reckless driving, a minor behind the wheel of a speeding car mowed down two motorcyclists on the Himayat Bagh–Satyavishnu Hospital road and fled the scene, causing widespread panic and damage. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM on Tuesday and left two young men injured. Eyewitnesses reported that a moped rider traveling towards Satyavishnu Hospital was suddenly hit from behind by the speeding car near the N-13 area. The force of the impact flung the rider nearly 20 to 25 feet. Moments later, the same car struck another biker before crashing into an electric pole with the moped still trapped beneath it. The collision caused one of the bikes to explode and burst into flames, severely damaging it.

Despite the crash and fire, the driver managed to reverse the car and escape at high speed. The electric pole was also left bent and damaged due to the impact. Locals rushed to the aid of the injured and admitted them to a private hospital. Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) workers carried out repair work on the damaged pole the following day. Residents suspect the driver was underage. Although the victims suffered leg injuries, they declined to file a complaint. However, City Chowk Police stated that a case was being registered late Tuesday night based on their own report.