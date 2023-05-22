Highway police's innovative solution eases traffic on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

There is a major traffic congestion on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. But the highway police have come up with a solution. They have created an extra lane on the opposite side for vehicles heading from Mumbai to Pune. Additionally, they have set up five traffic blocks to help manage the heavy flow of vehicles on the road.

The Pune-Mumbai highway is experiencing heavy traffic congestion during the weekend due to the holidays on Saturday and Sunday. This has caused significant frustration for motorists. However, the Highway Police have devised a solution to address this issue. On Sunday, an extra lane has been allocated on the opposite side of the highway specifically for vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Pune. The opposite lane was created from 44/100 to 46/800 on the highway. Therefore, due to the installation of traffic blogs, the police succeeded in releasing 1,300 to 1,400 vehicles at a time.

Addressing the issue, Dr Ravinder Singal, the Additional Director General of Police, explained that the high volume of vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Pune is the primary cause of the traffic congestion. To alleviate this problem, five additional traffic blocks were implemented, particularly during holidays, in order to facilitate smoother traffic flow.