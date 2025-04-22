Hindi No Longer Compulsory in Maharashtra, Govt Backs Down on Language Mandate for Classes 1 to 5

The Maharashtra government has put a hold on its decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 following opposition and has stated that a new order will be issued. This decision was reversed after recommendations from the Language Advisory Committee and strong objections from political parties like Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The government had initially ordered that Hindi be made compulsory as a third language for students from Classes 1 to 5. However, a new government order will now be issued on this matter. State School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said on April 22.

The decision was rolled back shortly after the Language Advisory Committee of the Maharashtra government recommended to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the decision be withdrawn.

The government had announced that students in Marathi and English medium schools across the state would have to study Hindi as a third language from Classes 1 to 5 - breaking from the tradition of studying only two languages. The political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, had criticized the decision. MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that his party would strongly oppose it and ensure it is not implemented.

Why Was This Rule Introduced?

The three-language formula for Classes 1 to 5 is part of the curriculum rollout under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The State School Education Department had announced a phased implementation of a new curriculum framework prepared according to NEP 2020 recommendations for school education.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the central government wants one language of communication in India.

He said, “Look, we are already implementing the new education policy. This is not a new notification. In education policy, we are trying to ensure that everyone knows Marathi, and at the same time, they should also know the language of their country. So, I think that through this medium, the central government has thought that there should be one language of communication in our country. We have already decided that Marathi should be compulsory in Maharashtra. Everyone in Maharashtra will have to learn Marathi, but at the same time, they will be able to learn English, Hindi, and if they want to learn any other language, they will be able to learn that too.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Raj Thackeray said, “I want to make it clear that MNS will not tolerate this decision. We will not let the central government's current attempts to 'Hindi-ize' everything succeed in this state. Hindi is not a national language. Like other languages in the country, it is a regional language. Why should it be taught in Maharashtra from the beginning?”

He further added, “Whatever your three-language formula may be, keep it confined to government matters—do not bring it into education.” The MNS chief also questioned, “Why have you started imposing a language from another region on Maharashtra? The fundamental principle of linguistic regionalism is being weakened.”