Hindi To Be Taught As Second Language After English In American Schools

Hindi is all set to cross the Atlantic Ocean and make its way into the schools in the United States of America (USA).According to a report more than one hundred public representatives from the Asia Society (AS), which was associated with the ruling Demorcatic Party, and the Indian American Impact (IAI), have sent a proposal in this regard to US President Joe Biden.

Under this proposal, 1000 schools could start Hindi language teaching with the help of Rs816 crore fund.According to officials, Biden is likely to accept this offer keeping in the next year’s election and owing to his cooperative attitude toward India. Hindi language teaching can start at American schools by September next year. AS and IAI have assured to help in arranging the teachers and preparing the syllabus for this purpose.

There would be an option to choose Hindi as a second language after English in the teaching of Hindi language starting from primary classes. Of the 45 lakh Indian origin people in US, more than nine lakh speak Hindi. At present, Hindi courses are only being run at High school level in America. Neil Makhija, President of India Impact, said that when children will not read Hindi at primary level then they cannot understand Hindi at high level