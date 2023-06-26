Hingoli: MPSC aspirant jumps into canal, search operation underway

A young man who was studying for the MPSC exam in Pune visited the village. A shocking incident unfolded this morning when he jumped into the Isapur dam canal in the presence of his aunt. The police and villagers are currently conducting a search operation to find him. The name of the youth who leaped into the canal is Suraj Uttam Mane, a 25-year-old resident of Kanhegaon. This incident occurred in Pimpri Shivara, located in the Kalmanuri taluka.

Suraj Mane, a young aspirant preparing for the MPSC exam in Pune, nurtured the ambition of becoming an officer. He would occasionally visit his village, and just a few days ago, he had arrived there. This morning, Suraj was riding a motorcycle, accompanying his aunt to Akhada Balapur. As they reached Pimpri Shivara, a distance away from Kanhegaon, Suraj abruptly halted the bike on the bridge spanning the canal. Perplexed by his sudden stop, his aunt inquired about the reason. However, without any warning, Suraj swiftly made his way towards the canal and leaped into it.

As the water flowed through the canal, Suraj was carried away by the current. Upon receiving information about the incident, villagers from Pimpri and Kanhegaon hurried to the scene. A team of Police promptly arrived at the location. The police and villagers have initiated a search operation to locate the missing Suraj. However, the motive behind Suraj's decision to jump into the canal is still unknown. The search continued until late afternoon.