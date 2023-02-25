Hingoli: Two farmers detained for raising slogans during Nitin Gadkari’s speech

An incident of farmers shouting slogans at BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's programme has come to light. Two farmers created a ruckus as soon as Gadkari came onto the dais. The police have taken the two farmers into custody.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is on a visit to the Hingoli district today. National Highway 161 passing through the Hingoli district, will be inaugurated by him. The ceremony has been organised at Ramlila Ground in Hingoli.

Nitin Gadkari arrived on the dais. At that time, two farmers stood up from the crowd and started shouting loud slogans. The police immediately rushed to the farmers. The farmers had complained of injustice by the administration in the work of the national highway. The two spoke of making a statement. But the police detained the agitating farmers. These farmers have been taken away by the police from the venue of the event.