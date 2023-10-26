History-sheeter bludgeoned to death in Nagpur

In Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police have apprehended three individuals for brutally murdering a 28-year-old individual with a criminal record, as confirmed by an official on Thursday. Rajnikant Dharmadas Patil lost his life on Tuesday when he was allegedly attacked with a stone in Chikhali village.

The suspects involved in the crime are identified as Mangesh Shravan Bhusari (33), Tejas Rupendra Patil (19), and Gautam Kewal Patil (28). As per the police, Rajnikant was arrested in March for trying to kill Mangesh. After his release in June, Rajnikant and his accomplices allegedly repeatedly threatened Mangesh at his chicken shop in Wadoda village.

Mangesh then roped in Tejas and Gautam to kill Rajnikant, the official said, adding that the police arrested the trio on Wednesday.