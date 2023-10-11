Hit streets if Manipur-like incident happens: Sharad Pawar sends out a strong message to NCP’s women wing

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said members of the women’s wing of the party should take to the streets if a Manipur-like instance happens without worrying about the registration of cases against them.

Addressing members of the NCP women’s wing, Pawar said the decision taken by his government earlier to allow a share for women in the ancestral property has not been implemented properly. We have an example of Manipur where women were paraded, faced personal attacks, and killed. If anything happens like this, NCP’s women’s wing should hit the streets. They will file cases against you but that should not bother you,” the former Union minister said. Pawar said the decision granting women a share in the ancestral property has not been implemented the way it should have been.

When we were in power, the 7/12 (land) document of farmers would have the names of the two (son as well as daughter). We implemented it in some places, but it has not happened 100 per cent. We have to undertake this work and urge the government, he said. Pawar made this choice between 1993 and 1995, when he served as the chief minister.

In spite of opposition from the military, Pawar said that as defence minister, he decided to grant women an 11% reservation in three branches of the armed forces. Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition, claimed that between January and May, more than 19,000 women in the state were reported missing.

